OVH named certified Red Hat cloud and service provider

New types of offerings to be developed

IT service provider OVH has been awarded Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP) status, allowing it to use Red Hat technologies within its data centres and offering customers access to flexible, open solutions for infrastructure projects, including hybrid and containerised architecture.

The enterprise IT service provider has more than one million clients globally, across 18 data centres in Europe and Canada, including Ireland.

The certification means that Red Hat solutions will be available across data centres operated by OVH, with commensurate technical support. As a result of the certification, OVH said it intends to target large businesses, for which long-term support and a strong commitment to the associated services are important considerations at the time of choosing a supplier.

The agreement, said the service provider, will also enable OVH to develop new types of offerings, including solutions based on bare metal, while simultaneously providing integration with Red Hat technologies.

“This agreement paves the way to the development of more offerings involving other partners in the Red Hat ecosystem. Over time, OVH is looking to develop Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions working alongside other Red Hat certified members,” Renaud Zalmanski, vice president, sales, OVH.

“We are excited to work with OVH as a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider and part of the Red Hat partner ecosystem,” said Mike Ferris, vice president, Business Development, Red Hat. “We are committed to offering customers and developers broad choice in the cloud, and key to that vision is building a strong ecosystem of partners that can enable users to build and deploy the best applications possible. We look forward to continued collaboration with OVH as they utilize their cloud offerings with Red Hat.”

TechCentral Reporters