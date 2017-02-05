OutlookAddressBookView 2.06

OutlookAddressBookView is a tiny portable tool which displays the details of all recipients stored in your Outlook (2003 or later) Address Book.

Supported fields include Email Address, Display Name, Address Type (MS-Exchange or SMTP), Street Address, Phone Number, Created Time, Modified Time (Works only with address books of Exchange server), and more.

All this information comes in the usual flexible NirSoft table. You can sort the list by display name, email address, created time or anything else, or use a simple Find tool to locate whatever you need.

There are multiple export options. You’re able to copy selected or all contacts to the clipboard, in full or just partial detail, or save the details in TXT, CSV, HTML and other formats.

Please note: this download is the 32-bit version, which is normally the one you need– even for most 64-bit builds. The exception: if you’re using the 64-bit version of Outlook 2010/ 2013 you’ll need the x64 version of OutlookAddressBookView. Download it here.