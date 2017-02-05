OutlookAddressBookView 2.06
5 February 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 3.0
|Date:
|05-02-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|NirSoft
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|File Size:
|90.90 KB
|Requirements:
|
Microsoft Outlook 2003, Microsoft Outlook 2007, Microsoft Outlook 2010, Microsoft Outlook 2013 or Microsoft Outlook 2016. For the 64-bit version of Outlook 2010/2013, you should use the x64 version of OutlookAddressBookView. For all other versions, you must use the 32-bit of OutlookAddressBookView.
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
OutlookAddressBookView is a tiny portable tool which displays the details of all recipients stored in your Outlook (2003 or later) Address Book.
Supported fields include Email Address, Display Name, Address Type (MS-Exchange or SMTP), Street Address, Phone Number, Created Time, Modified Time (Works only with address books of Exchange server), and more.
All this information comes in the usual flexible NirSoft table. You can sort the list by display name, email address, created time or anything else, or use a simple Find tool to locate whatever you need.
There are multiple export options. You’re able to copy selected or all contacts to the clipboard, in full or just partial detail, or save the details in TXT, CSV, HTML and other formats.
Please note: this download is the 32-bit version, which is normally the one you need– even for most 64-bit builds. The exception: if you’re using the 64-bit version of Outlook 2010/ 2013 you’ll need the x64 version of OutlookAddressBookView. Download it here.
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers