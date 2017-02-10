Outbox’s Mary Carty on Eat. Sleep. STEM. Repeat.
Behind the scenes of a new documentary looking at girls in tech, and the rest of the news from around the worldPrint
10 February 2017 | 0
Eat. Sleep, STEM. Repeat. is a new documentary about the all-girl Outbox accelerator. Niall Kitson met with Outbox co-founder Mary Carty to talk about the film and how to encourage girls to pursue a career in STEM.
In other news we look at HP Inc’s closure in Leixlip, a front in the war on online piracy, Twitter trying to clean up its act, and a whole lot more.
Show notes:
Eat. Sleep. STEM. Repeat. trailer
HP Inc closes in Leixlip
The latest crackdown on illegal file sharing
Twitter tries to get tough on trolls
Donald Trump wants your social media login
And our one more thing
