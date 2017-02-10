Outbox’s Mary Carty on Eat. Sleep. STEM. Repeat.

Behind the scenes of a new documentary looking at girls in tech, and the rest of the news from around the world Print Print Radio

Eat. Sleep, STEM. Repeat. is a new documentary about the all-girl Outbox accelerator. Niall Kitson met with Outbox co-founder Mary Carty to talk about the film and how to encourage girls to pursue a career in STEM.

In other news we look at HP Inc’s closure in Leixlip, a front in the war on online piracy, Twitter trying to clean up its act, and a whole lot more.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us in iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:

Eat. Sleep. STEM. Repeat. trailer

HP Inc closes in Leixlip

The latest crackdown on illegal file sharing

Twitter tries to get tough on trolls

Donald Trump wants your social media login

And our one more thing