Orwell, e-mail and other threats to your privacy

A dystopian classic gets a new lease of life under the Trump administration, a win for Microsoft in the US courts and why VPN is not your friend Print Print Radio

On a packed show this week we look at why George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984 is racing up the bestseller list again; Microsoft scores a significant win in the US courts over e-mail stored in Dublin; and a study that found some nasty business lurking underneath the hood of your favourite VPN app.

Show notes:

Why 2017 is a lot like 1984

Microsoft wins its legal action over e-mails stored in Dublin

Your VPN is ratting you out

Samsung bats away the Note7 debacle to turn a profit

Facebook shutters Facebook Live

Our One More Thing:

Prof Louise Kenny from Infant in conversation with TechCentral.ie