Orwell, e-mail and other threats to your privacy
A dystopian classic gets a new lease of life under the Trump administration, a win for Microsoft in the US courts and why VPN is not your friendPrint
27 January 2017 | 0
On a packed show this week we look at why George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984 is racing up the bestseller list again; Microsoft scores a significant win in the US courts over e-mail stored in Dublin; and a study that found some nasty business lurking underneath the hood of your favourite VPN app.
Show notes:
Why 2017 is a lot like 1984
Microsoft wins its legal action over e-mails stored in Dublin
Your VPN is ratting you out
Samsung bats away the Note7 debacle to turn a profit
Facebook shutters Facebook Live
Our One More Thing:
Prof Louise Kenny from Infant in conversation with TechCentral.ie
