How to organise your job hunt

Maximise your potential with these career-enhancing tips

With plenty of jobs around there has never been a better time to job hunt. Before you even start work on your CV it’s important to get all the structures in the place that will make your job hunt successful.

Here are three ways IrishJobs.ie can help.

Download the IrishJobs.ie app

It’s now possible to run every aspect of your entire job hunt from search to application on your phone or tablet. With the IrishJobs.ie app you can refine jobs by location, filter jobs by the date they are posted and get push notifications on the latest roles. You can also save jobs and e-mail job details to yourself if you want to apply for the role at a time that suits you.

Create a free jobseeker account with IrishJobs.ie

Once you have a free account with IrishJobs.ie you can access to a number of online tools developed to help and support you throughout your job hunt.

Save multiple versions of your CV in your account and you can apply for jobs quickly and easily, regardless of which device you use.

Create your own unique profile, make it searchable and then recruiters can find you. Many of the companies that use IrishJobs.ie don’t just post jobs with on the site they also actively search for candidates amongst the profiles. It’s especially popular with clients looking for IT professionals so if you are looking for a new role then this could be a quick and easy way for your new job to find you.

Set up a job alert with IrishJobs.ie

A job alert is simply an e-mail notification about jobs that interest you. You select your job criteria such as role, sector and location and IrishJobs.ie will e-mail you the jobs that match your choice. You can decide whether to receive an email daily, weekly or fortnightly and you can edit and refine alerts as you need.

If there is a company you’d absolutely love to work for, either because they have a super reputation for professional development or because they are close to home, then you can also create a job alert for that specific company. With almost a thousand companies across Ireland advertising their vacancies on IrishJobs.ie you’re sure to find it on the website.

You can create up to 10 different types of job alert which you can manage from your free IrishJobs.ie account.