Oracle eases cloud path with new programmes, licence uses

Bring your own licence, lower costs and increased automation feature in new purchase options Print Print Pro

Organisations that have wanted to move to the cloud have found difficulties with complexity and costs traded off against flexibility, according to Oracle.

To help cloud buyers tackle these issues the company has new programmes that lower costs “by delivering increased automation and flexibility, and enable customers to get more value from their existing Oracle software investments”.

The new Oracle Cloud programmes include Bring Your Own License to PaaS and Universal Credits. Currently, Oracle customers can bring on-premises licenses to IaaS services. The new programmes means that customers can re-use existing software licenses for Oracle PaaS, including Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Oracle Analytics, and others. Customers with existing on-premises licenses can leverage these investments to use Oracle Database Cloud at a fraction, says Oracle, of the old PaaS price.

It says that running Oracle Database on Oracle IaaS is faster and offers more features than Amazon, delivering the industry’s lowest total cost of ownership. Additionally, customers can further reduce management and operational costs required for on-premises maintenance by taking advantage of this PaaS automation.

“We are completely transforming the way all companies buy and use cloud by providing flexibility and choice,” said Ellison. “Today, we combined the lowest prices with the highest performance and more automation to deliver a lower total cost of ownership for our customers.”

Oracle is also introducing Universal Credits, which it describes as “the industry’s most flexible buying and consumption model for cloud services”.

With Universal Credits, the company says that customers have one simple contract that provides unlimited access to all current and future Oracle PaaS and IaaS services, spanning Oracle Cloud and Oracle Cloud at Customer. Customers gain on-demand access to all services plus the benefit of the lower cost of pre-paid services. Additionally, they have the flexibility to upgrade, expand or move services across data centres based on their requirements, said Oracle.

“With Universal Credits, customers gain the ability to switch the PaaS or IaaS services they are using without having to notify Oracle. Customers also benefit from using new services with their existing set of cloud credits when made available,” said the company.

The new Universal Credit and Bring Your Own License to PaaS offerings will be available on 25 September 2017. The programmes span Oracle Cloud and Oracle Cloud at Customer, said Oracle.

TechCentral Reporters