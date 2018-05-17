Oracle acquires data science platform to integrate into cloud offering

DataScience.com platform centralises data science tools, projects and infrastructure Print Print Trade

Oracle has signed an agreement to acquire California-based DataScience.com, whose platform is used by organisations such as Rio Tinto and Sonos.

Oracle revealed it would add DataScience.com’s platform to its Oracle Cloud offering, providing customers with a single data science platform that leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the breadth of Oracle’s integrated SaaS (software-as-a-service) and PaaS (platform-as-a-service) offerings to help them tap into the potential of machine learning.

The DataScience.com platform centralises data science tools, projects and infrastructure in a fully governed workspace. According to Oracle, data science teams use the platform to organise work, easily access data and computing resources, and execute end-to-end model development workflows.

“Every organisation is now exploring data science and machine learning as a key way to proactively develop competitive advantage, but the lack of comprehensive tooling and integrated machine learning capabilities can cause these projects to fall short,” said Oracle Cloud Platform executive vice president Amit Zavery.

“With the combination of Oracle and DataScience.com, customers will be able to harness a single data science platform to more effectively leverage machine learning and big data for predictive analysis and improved business results.”

After the close of the transaction, Oracle plans to continue investing in DataScience.com. Oracle expects this will include more functionality and capabilities at a quicker pace. In addition, DataScience.com customers will benefit from better integration and alignment with Oracle’s other product offerings, according to Oracle.

“Data science requires a comprehensive platform to simplify operations and deliver value at scale,” DataScience.com CEO Ian Swanson said. “With DataScience.com, customers leverage a robust, easy-to-use platform that removes barriers to deploying valuable machine learning models in production.

“We are extremely enthusiastic about joining forces with Oracle’s leading cloud platform so customers can realise the benefits of their investments in data science.”

On 19 March, Oracle revealed its third quarter results reporting a six per cent increase in revenues $9.8 billion, compared to Q3 last year. Cloud and on-premise software revenues were up by 8% to $8 billion.

Cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenues, meanwhile, were up by 33% to $1.2 billion. At the same time, cloud platform-as-a-service (PaaS) plus infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) revenues were up 28% to $415 million.

Total cloud revenues were up by 32% to $1.6 billion.

Overall, the company reported a net loss for the period of more than $4 million, representing a 41% year-on-year fall from the net income of $2.24 billion it reported for the same period the year prior.

This drop was largely due to $6.9 billion one-time income tax expense in the wake of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

IDG News Service