Openvid Screen Recorder 2.5.18 for Chrome

17 June 2017

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 17-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: opentest

Openvid Screen Recorder is a free Chrome extension and service for recording videos of your webcam, browser tabs, application windows, desktop or any combination of these, optionally with narration via your microphone.

The capture process is simple and straightforward. Click the Openvid button, choose what you’re recording, there’s a brief countdown and you’re off. Postpone and resume capture as required, and tap the Openvid button again when you’re done. Easy.

Your video is hosted on Openvid’s site, ready for sharing, and the extension automatically copies its URL to your clipboard. Paste it into an email or message and it’ll be ready for viewing by anybody.

Alternatively, the site can generate an embed code to include the video on your own site, and you’re also able to download it as an MP4.

There are a couple of major issues. Initially, videos are limited to 5 minutes in length, and they’re only available for 24 hours after recording. But if you can get two other people to sign up, also for free, you get unlimited recording time and video access.

