OpenStreetCam 2.0.12 for Android

Help build this alternative to Google Street View

18 June 2017 | 0

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 18-06-2017
License: Freeware
Developer: OpenStreetView

OpenStreetView is a free and open platform which aims to improve OpenStreetMap with Google Street View-like street level imagery.

The idea is that you set up your app to automatically record snapshots while driving. The results are uploaded, processed to “detect salient features from the uploaded images such as signs, lanes and road curvature”, then made available to other OpenStreetMap users.

Checking out the OpenStreetView map shows what’s been done so far. Areas with coverage are highlighted in purple, you can zoom right down to road level, click a particular location, then repeatedly click Play to move step-by-step through that user’s track.

What’s New
hotfix for “upload cancelled” issue when starting upload

 

