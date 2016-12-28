OpenShot Video Editor 2.2.0

OpenShot Video Editor is an open-source editor with many powerful features.

The program’s use of FFmpeg means it’s able to properly handle many different video, audio and image formats.

There’s drag and drop support for importing clips, resizing and repositioning them on the program’s multi-track timeline.

Right-clicking a selected clip gives you a quick idea of what can be done, with options including Copy, Paste, Fade, Animate, Rotate, Time (speed or slow the clip), Volume and Slice (trim or cut your movie).

Experienced editors will appreciate the video transitions, overlays, watermarks, title creators and templates, rotoscoping support, key frame animation, and range of digital effects.

Once you’ve finished, a Profile-based Export dialog helps you choose the best file format and settings for Blu-ray/ AVCHD, DVD, device or web use.

See the Release Notes for more information.