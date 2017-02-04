OnyX 3.2.2

An all-in-one maintenance utility for your Mac

4 February 2017 | 0

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 04-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Titanium Software

OnyX is a utility with many facets, but its central role is to help you to take care of your Mac, ensuring the best possible performance. Starting off the package is a range of verification tools that can be used to check the status of your hard drives and ensure that the structure of your startup volume is correctly configured.

On the hard drive front, there are also a variety of cleanup tools that can be used to clean out unwanted files and claim back some space. By emptying caches, deleting temporary files and wiping out logs, it is possible to claw back many megabytes in a few easy steps.

With the ability to run scripts from within the program, and automate a range of tasks, including cleanup operations, OnyX can be largely left to its own devices once it has been configured to your liking.

The program is a great alternative to working with a large number of individual utilities as it brings together a selection of handy tools into a single interface for ease of access. You can also use the program to access hidden parameters for Finder, the dashboard and other OS X components.
 

