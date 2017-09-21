Online store leaks Microsoft Surface Pro LTE price, features, and December ship date

Microsoft’s Surface Pro LTE upgrade has appeared in the wild, complete with pricing – and it’s a lot more reasonable than you might expect.

Misco, a U.K. retailer, lists two versions of the Surface Pro LTE for preorder, both based on the Intel Core i5. The first, with 4Gb of RAM and a 128Gb SSD, is priced at £1,132.80. The second, with 8Gb of memory and 256Gb of SSD storage, is priced at £1,402.80.

Microsoft is expected to launch the new Surface Pro with LTE at its Future Decoded event in London at the end of October, which would make Misco’s preorder page a bit premature. The Misco pages do not list an actual ship date, though the Product Information tab advises potential customers to expect a December delivery.

All of the other specs, including the 12.3″ PixelSense display, match up with the new Surface Pro’s existing capabilities. Unfortunately, we still don’t know what colors the new Surface Pro (2017) will be available in as Misco didn’t supply a photo.

IDG News Service