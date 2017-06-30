One step beyond with astronaut Dan Tani

A whole month of space events, Google's latest antitrust woes, and another ransomware incident Print Print Radio

This week Google gets hit by a record EU fine; ransomware (Not)Petya goes international; and Dusty talks to astronaut Dan Tani as part of Cork Institute of Technology’s 2017 Space Studies Programme.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:

Google in trouble with the European Commission

Protect yourself against ransomware like Wannacry and Petya

Dan Tani spoke to us courtesy of SSP 2017

Our AI-related one more thing