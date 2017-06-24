Office Editing 120.2070.2080.1 for Chrome

View and edit Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files

24 June 2017 | 0

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 24-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Google

Office Editing is a free Chrome extension from Google which enables users to view and edit Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

The extension doesn’t add yet another icon to your address bar. Instead, simply drag and drop an Office file into Chrome (even if you’re offline), or open one in Gmail or Drive, and it’ll be opened in Docs, Sheets or Slides.

This works just fine as a viewer, or you’re able to carry out some very basic editing operations, then save the file in its original format.

If you need more then you can switch to Docs, Sheets or Slides and edit the document as normal.

