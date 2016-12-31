Office 700 – OpenOffice for iPad 1.3.0

img3File.png

A commercial port of OpenOffice to iOS

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

31 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 31-12-2016
Award: None
License: No Trial Available. Purchase Only
Developer: Akikazu Yoshikawa

Office 700 is an “unofficial” port of Apache OpenOffice to iOS.

The package has 5 modules:

– Text Document (ODT)
– Spreadsheet (ODS)
– Presentation (ODP)
– Drawing (ODG)
– Formula (ODF)

As you’d expect, you can open and save to a host of document formats, including Microsoft Office and PDF.

OpenOffice wasn’t built for touch support, of course, but Office 700 has a few basics built-in: pinch to zoom, long tap to open a context menu, two touches for scrolling and so on.

The package also has its limits. Some are no great surprise (no macro support), others maybe more problematic (can’t handle protected ODFs, no support for printing).

What’s New in Version 1.3.0

version 1.3.0
New Features
– Support for protected ODF
– Support for arrow keys
– Support for shortcut keys

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel