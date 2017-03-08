OCE Technology introduces satellite subsystem at Paris Space Week

Irish company to help commercial satellite sector achieve orbit Print Print Trade

OCE Technology is introducing a new range of satellite subsystems to the growing European commercial space market this week at the 2017 Paris Space Week exhibition, Europe’s premier B2B space event dedicated to launch vehicles, satellites and space related technologies.

OCE’s subsystems are derived from those in use in the Chinese space programme and have been operational on Chinese satellites over the past 20 years. The company is currently working with European customers to customise the products for the fast growing commercial satellite market.

Headquartered at NovaUCD, OCE develops software for technical applications and supplies radiation-hardened chip-level components targeted primarily at the space and high-reliability sectors.

The company’s new subsystems can be used to bring a satellite into a desired orientation in space and to a desired spin rate.

To do this the star tracker subsystem matches the stars in its field of view with those in an internal map, allowing orientation and spin rate be determined. An on-board sun sensor provides further information, as do magnetometers that measure the strength and direction of the Earth’s magnetic field.

Reaction wheels are then used by the on board computer to provide the torques required to orient the satellite and control its spin, with a magnetorquer subsystem applying further torques by interacting with Earth’s magnetic field.

To address the power requirements of the satellite OCE provides a range of space qualified batteries recharged by solar arrays, which can be customised according to satellite mission requirements.

Barry Kavanagh, CEO, OCE (pictured), said: “Our new satellite subsystems are providing cost-effective and proven building blocks to low orbit satellite builders with a make-or-buy decision. It’s great that the satellite subsystems already have many flying years on the Chinese space programme thus making it easier for us to sell into the European space companies. The new subsystems are complementary to our other products and will provide a base for the company to increase its revenues and expand at a faster rate.”

TechCentral Reporters