OCE to develop OS for ESA

Project worth 500,000 will see Irish software manage European satellites

OCE Technology is to develop a new real-time operating system in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). The €500,000 project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

The new operating system, which will be developed to flight quality standards, will contain some unique features for the advanced control of satellite subsystems. The new operating system will allow deterministic scheduling of tasks and will use the new 16-bit Sparc Rex instruction set to minimise its storage footprint.

Headquartered at NovaUCD, OCE Technology develops software for technical applications and supplies radiation-hardened chip-level components targeted primarily at the space and high-reliability sectors.

The Enterprise Ireland high-potential start-up also supplies a range of satellite subsystems that are already in use with the Chinese space programme.

Barry Kavanagh, CEO, OCE Technology, said: “This project with the European Space Agency will open up a host of new flight software opportunities for the company and together with our best-in-class debug software will be of strong interest to the fast growing small satellite market.”

The company made the announcement at the Toulouse Space Show where the company is showcasing its products to European buyers.

TechCentral Reporters