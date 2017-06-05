OCam is a very configurable capture tool which can both record individual images and videos of your desktop activities.

The program starts with a floating, resizable frame, and a simple toolbar. Position and size the frame to the area you’d like to record, and click Capture to record a single image, or Record to start capturing a desktop video (click the button again to stop). Clicking Open then opens the Explorer folder containing your captures, ready for your review.

While this sounds fairly standard, oCam is well implemented, and most of the features have considerable depth. You might first select a capture area by manually moving the selection frame, for example. But click the Resize button and you can also set the frame to a fixed size (640×480, 800×800, 1024×768 and so on), the full screen, or have it capture an application window.

OCam offers considerable control over its video output, too. You’re able to set its target frames per second, keyframe rate, audio and video bitrate, export format (MPEG1/2/4, FLV, MOV, TS, VOB, XVID, OpenDIVX, AVI) and more. Captured images can be saved as JPG, BMP, GIF and PNG, and there are assorted other options to explore (hotkeys to launch recording, the audio device to capture, and more).

In our tests this all worked very well, too; the program popped up when we asked, placed minimal demands on our system, and reliably recorded both images and desktop video.

Version 405

Fixed the problem that when recording using Intel QuickSync encoder on certain CPU, MFX_ERR_DEVICE_FAILED error occurs and recording is interrupted in the middle.

Improved DirectX9 recording algorithm

Fixed that DXGI_FORMAT_B8G8R8A8_UNORM_SRGB format is not supported

Allows you to drag the border of the recording area with the mouse