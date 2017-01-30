Nuritas founder wins woman of the decade award at EU Women Economic Forum

Dr Nora Khaldi recognised for work linking AI with nutrition Print Print Trade

Nuritas founder and chief scientific officer Dr Nora Khaldi received the woman of the decade in business & leadership award during the Women Economic Forum–EU event in The Hague last weekend.

The two-day event themed EU: Reinventing Itself: Women Empowerment & Inclusion brought together more than 400 attendees to celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs that are making a difference in the EU. Some 100 speakers were drawn from the business, entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, arts & culture, film & television, media, academics, social sector, and government sectors.

Nuritas, which was founded in 2014 by Dr Khaldi, is the first company in the world to use artificial intelligence, DNA analysis and deep learning to find and unlock health-benefitting molecules – called peptides – from natural sources such as food. The company recently received funding from the Horizon 2020 project to commercialise a molecule that has the potential to lead the fight against the global diabetes epidemic.

The company recently received attention for its record-breaking funding from international VC and angel investors, such as Ali Partovi, Marc Benioff and U2’s Bono and The Edge.

Dr Khaldi said: “I am very honoured to have been chosen for this award. I think events and organizations such as this are incredibly important as we need to connect and celebrate innovators that are making the world a better place.”

TechCentral Reporters