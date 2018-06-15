NUIG’s Prof Dympna Casey on robots in dementia care

How a different kind of Super Mario is changing the way we look after our elders Print Print Radio

Mario is a robot being used to help patients with dementia maintain a healthy standard of living while taking pressure off healthcare professionals and family. This week Niall Kitson talks to project lead Prof Dympna Casey from NUI Galway to find out more.

