NUIG’s Prof Dympna Casey on robots in dementia care

Prof Dympna Casey
Prof Dympna Casey, School of Nursing and Midwifery, NUI Galway

How a different kind of Super Mario is changing the way we look after our elders

Radio

15 June 2018 | 0

Mario is a robot being used to help patients with dementia maintain a healthy standard of living while taking pressure off healthcare professionals and family. This week Niall Kitson talks to project lead Prof Dympna Casey from NUI Galway to find out more.

Mary Gannon and Mario

Care robot Mario with Mary Gannon

