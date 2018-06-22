NUIG wins Google grant for computer science education support

Providing teachers with resources to prepare students for computer studies

To support teachers on computer science subjects, NUI Galway’s School of Education has received funding from Google’s Educator Grants programme for Professional Development in the area of computational thinking for pre-service and in-service teachers.

NUIG said it aims to prepare and support teachers with pedagogical content knowledge to teach with confidence and competence. The university currently offers a BA Mathematics and Education (BME) concurrent teacher education degree programme, which is now more than 10 years in operation. As well as secondary teachers recognised by the Teaching Council, graduates of the BME are fully qualified mathematicians.

This project, said the university, aims to provide professional development and support to in-service and pre-service teachers in Computer Science education, who will recognise the value of and remain committed to continued professional development throughout their careers.

“NUI Galway,” said Dr Cornelia Connolly, School of Education, NUI Galway, “is proud to be one of only three education institutes in Ireland (out of a total of thirty-two across sixteen countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa) that were awarded a grant to provide professional development for Computer Science educators. NUI Galway is also currently developing an undergraduate Computer Science teacher education degree.”

Claire Conneely, computer science education programme manager, Google Ireland, congratulated NUI Galway on its award of the Google Educator Grant.

“It’s a very exciting time for computing education in Ireland,” said Conneely, “with the new Leaving Certificate Computer Science subject commencing in 40 schools this September and the possibility of Coding being introduced to the primary curriculum. This funding will enable NUI Galway to make an important contribution to teacher professional development and we look forward to seeing how they will advance Computer Science education in Ireland.”

IDG News Service