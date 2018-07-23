NUI Galway medtech accelerator returns

BioExcel seeks signs of life in start-ups

The NUI Galway-hosted medtech accelerator BioExcel is open for entries for its 2018/2019 cohort. The programme allows participants to build and commercially validate their technologies by working with existing entrepreneurial networks, mentors and management team.

Funded by Enterprise Ireland, Western Development Commission, Galway University Foundation, Bank of Ireland seed and early stage equity fund, BioExel offers €95,000 to successful applicants along with six-months of training, mentoring, lab space and access to potential investors.

The accelerator is managed by medtech director and co-founder of BioInnovate Ireland and Senior Research Fellow in NUI Galway Dr Sandra Ganly, and Fiona Neary, commercial director and co-founder of BioExel, and manager of the Business Innovation Centre at NUI Galway.

“This first cohort of BioExel candidates have an array of innovations that have grown over the months at a rapid pace, de-risking their technologies and advancing in critical areas of medtech challenges,” said Neary.

“BioExel is key to transforming these opportunities as we deliver the next generation of investor ready, first class medical technologies to the marketplace.”

NUI Galway is home to Ireland’s only centre for stem cell manufacturing, extensive translational and clinical facilities, biomedical sciences research laboratories, and the Curam centre for research in medical devices. The University is placed in the Top 250 of both the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2016/2017 and the QS World University Rankings 2016/17.

For more information and to apply please e-mail bioexelinfo@nuigalway.ie or visit www.bioexcel.ie.

Closing date for entries is 1 September 2018.

TechCentral Reporters