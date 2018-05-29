NUI Galway biomedical engineering students selected for global competition

Arrhythmia symptom detector to get international scrutiny at six-month programme Print Print Life

A team of NUI Galway Biomedical Engineering Masters students has become the first Irish entrants to a six-month global innovation competition run by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The IDEA² Global Programme provides transformative mentorship and expertise to emerging innovation leaders to develop their project ideas.

The three students, Oisín McGrath, Belén Enguix Chiral and Syed Kumail Jaffry, as part of their Masters thesis project are developing a wearable device that can detect intermittent heart arrhythmia symptoms more reliably than current approaches.

The project was motivated by the 35 million people suffering from heart arrhythmia globally. Given that 60% of these individuals experience intermittent symptoms which may only occur once per week or less, meaning symptoms can often go undetected with conventional approaches, the students are developing a more reliable method to aid patient diagnosis.

This project stemmed from a clinical need identified by the BioInnovate national programme, which is focused on innovation in the medical technology industry.

“BioInnovate Ireland is delighted to support Biomedical Engineering students at NUI Galway for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology IDEA² programme,” said programme director BioInnovate director Dr Faisal Sharif.

“The selection of these students for this prestigious programme in the US demonstrates the high calibre of education standards and also students at the University. It is also heartening to see that high quality unmet clinical needs emerging from BioInnovate Ireland are further endorsed internationally through programmes such as IDEA² at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.”

TechCentral Reporters