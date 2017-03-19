Nox APP Player 3.8.0.5

img3File.png

Play Android games on your Windows desktop

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

19 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 19-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: BigNox

Nox APP Player is an emulator which allows you to run Android apps in a window on your PC desktop.

Installation was slow on our test PC, but straightforward enough. The only action we had to take was to agree to the installation of a USB driver, and after doing that, the program was ready to go.

On launch Nox APP Player fired up a virtual Android 4.4.2 tablet in a near-full-screen window. This only has one or two apps by default, but fortunately Play Store is included, so you can search for and install whatever you like in the usual way.

The program has reasonable gaming support, and allows you to play using a joystick, mouse, or the keyboard (map your preferred keys to make life easier). But other apps work just as well, and everything we tried ran without problems.

A toolbar to the right of the window provides options to simulate shaking your device, to set a virtual location, take a screenshot, install an APK from the host, and more.

Nox APP Player also has some useful settings, including options to change your screen resolution, and optimise performance by assigning more (or less) RAM/ CPU cores.

Version 3.8.0.3 (Changelog):

Fixed “A digitally signed driver is required” problem on some Windows 10 PC
Added Google Play Hot game board
Improved overall performance. There will be fewer startup errors

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Which piece of wearable tech interests you more:

    • Smart jacket (40%)
    • Smartwatch (60%)

    Total Voters: 10

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel