Novosco wins seven-year contract with Cambridge University Hospitals

Cloud services implementation and support deal worth £107m

Irish managed cloud provider Novosco has been awarded the contract to manage IT infrastructure and support services for Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation Trust.

The contract, which is worth £107 million over seven years, will see Novosco provide a range of services to support CUH’s award-winning e-hospital digital programme and its electronic patient record system, Epic.

Novosco will be installing new secure platforms for application hosting, including Epic; updating end-user computing devices and print solutions; installing resilient and reliable networks; and delivering the technology that will enable the Trust to achieve its global digital exemplar objectives.

“CUH is regarded as one of the leading lights in healthcare digital transformation in the UK,” said Novosco managing director, Patrick McAliskey (pictured). “We look forward to working with CUH to help them further extend their digital platform and capabilities and to help them provide even better and safer care to patients.”

CUH director of digital Dr Jag Ahluwalia added: “We are pleased to confirm our new partnership with Novosco and look forward to working with them to meet the next set of challenges we face in our ambitious and ongoing plan to improve healthcare through technology. The further digital development of our hospital is central to improving care for our patients and providing a better experience for our staff.”

Novolsco’s clients include major housing associations, universities and two premier league football teams.

TechCentral Reporters