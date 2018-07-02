Novi invests €160k in threat detection platform

CyberView processes tens of thousands of events to identify anomolies

Novi has invested €160,000 to develop and launch CyberView, a cloud-based cybersecurity analysis and reporting platform.

The service that is designed to identify these hidden threats and make users aware of them. It collects logs and internet usage patterns from businesses’ firewalls which are then analysed and converted into easy to understand reports.

CyberView processes tens of thousands of events on a daily basis and can scale to meet customer demands. It enables organisations to set a benchmark and more easily identify anomalies on their networks that may otherwise go unnoticed. This provides IT teams with actionable intelligence, enabling them to quickly take action to resolve issues.

To save time, CyberView generates automated reports that provide a summary of what’s happening on the network. These reports can be customised for the individual needs of an organisation, to include information such as an overview of abnormal Internet usage that may point to suspicious activity.

George O’Dowd, managing director, Novi, said: “Cyber-attacks are evolving constantly, increasing in frequency while simultaneously growing in their potential to cause financial and reputational damage to businesses. Many of the newer strains of malware are also designed to evade the very best antivirus systems, and can therefore go undetected for years.

“CyberView… monitors suspicious network activity and collects logs, gathering this valuable information in easy-to-understand reports which help organisations to pinpoint hidden threats that might otherwise go unnoticed. Together with Novi’s suite of cybersecurity services, including our off-site data recovery service Novi AirGap, and Novi PatchGuard, our vulnerability and patch management service, CyberView will enable IT teams to more effective defence against emerging threats.”

TechCentral Reporters