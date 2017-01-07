Notefuly (Free) 4.3.09

largeImg.jpg

Keep reminders on your iDevice

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

7 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

iPhone
iPad

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 07-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: TapFactory LLC

Now three apps on one:

√ A VERSATILE NOTES AND REMINDERS APP
Notefuly isn’t just a note taking and organizing app – it’s a versatile tool to create fun and creative notes and reminders. Add alarms to the notes. Use our “task” notes for checklists. Select from our dozens of visual note styles. Organize your notes into an unlimited number of sortable category folders. Password protect your notes. Share and collaborate on notes with others. The list goes on! Use Notefuly to create personal reminders, shopping lists, school notes, special notes to your loved ones, and more.

√ ADD NOTES ON YOUR LOCKSCREEN
Add notes to your lockscreen so you’ll never forget a thing. How is this different from other apps? Putting notes on your lockscreen positions them up front so you don’t have to unlimitedock your phone to view them.

√ OVER 10,000 WALLPAPERS
Notefuly now gives you access to over 10,000 wallpapers. Use them as your iPhone/iTouch wallpaper, or put them behind your Notefuly notes and reminders. (Upgrade required)

What’s New in Version 4.3.09

– Bug Fixes

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Ryzen be the chip that pushes AMD ahead of Intel?

    • No (44%)
    • Yes (56%)

    Total Voters: 9

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel