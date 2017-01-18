Nostra announces 50 new jobs

Managed IT company Nostra, is to create 50 jobs over the three years as part of an expansion plan targeting overseas markets. Recruitment for the new positions, with the support of Enterprise Ireland will begin immediately and includes roles for computer engineers and sales personnel.

Established by Kevin O’Loughlin along with Gary Byrne, Senan Finucane and Barry O’Loughlin, Nostra has grown from four staff in 2006 to 75 people in 2016.

The company is in the second year of a five-year plan to achieve a turnover of €25 million with 147 jobs by 2020.

“Our international business has really taken off and the support from Enterprise Ireland has been a game changer for us. It has helped Nostra to take on new business and create new jobs,” said Nostra CEO Kevin O’Loughlin. “We are very focused on reaching our goals and are currently working on building our business in North America and Europe.”

As part of the current expansion, Enterprise Ireland is supporting the recruitment of export-focused positions in the company.

Leo McAdams, divisional manager ICT & ITS, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Enterprise Ireland’s mission is to partner with innovative Irish businesses looking to scale internationally. Nostra is a great example of an Irish internationally traded services company with global ambition, competing and winning sustained business in overseas markets.

“Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continuing to support Nostra’s growth ambitions as they expand their global footprint, strengthening their customer base internationally and continuing to create jobs here in Ireland.”

Nostra’s clients include BoyleSports, Dawn Farm Foods and Avolon.

TechCentral Reporters