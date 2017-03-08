NoScript for Firefox 5.0.1

largeImg.png

Prevent Flash, JavaScript and other plugins from running on the sites you visit.

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

8 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac

Bob Thornton

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 08-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Giorgio Maone

Web plugins such as Flash, Java and JavaScript can be used to add a range of interesting features to web sites, but there are also a number of downsides. In addition to reducing the performance of sites, there is also the potential for scripts to be used for malicious purposes. NoScript is a Firefox addon that can be used to prevent the running of scripts on the sites you visit.

The addon automatically blocks all such content, but there may well be occasions when you need it to run. When you encounter such as site, you can easily add it to a whitelist so that scripts will be allowed to run now and in the future – ideal for banking and shopping sites.

You can choose to be notified when a script is blocked, so should a site fail to function as expected you can opt to enable individual page elements as required. The settings you choose to use can be quickly backed up by saving them as a bookmark so they can be restored when you have to reinstall, or transferred to another computer.

With hardly any user intervention required, NoScript offers a superb level of protection against site borne security threats and ensures that you have full control over what is allowed to run in your browser window.

Version 5.0 (changelog):

– Embedded WebExtension
– Dramatically Improved UI synchronization performance impact on load-intensive web pages
– Fixed permissions out of sync when content processes are more than one
– Update google-analytics replacement

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you feel safe in a 3D-printed car?

    • No (61%)
    • Yes (39%)

    Total Voters: 18

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel