Norton Security Premium 2017 v22.8

For years Norton has been synonymous with security, and Norton Security Premium 2017 continues its fine tradition of offering comprehensive protection for PCs worldwide. It covers Macs, iOS and Android devices, too – up to ten in total.

There’s everything you’d expect in such a security suite: strong antivirus protection that monitors files and programs not just for known threats but for suspicious behaviour too, helping block malware before it can gain a foothold on your system.

There’s the firewall, of course, silently blocking attacks from both outside and inside your PC. Web Safety components check the links you click to make sure they’re safe to visit, while downloaded files are screened and checked for both security and reliability.

Norton Security Premium 2017 also provides a spam filter, password manager/form filler, network monitor, startup program manager, bootable repair disc option, performance-related tools and more. You get 25GB of cloud space for backing up your important files and a strong parental filter.

The clean, light new interface organises its features across four tabs.

“Security” is all about antivirus; “Identity” covers browsing and antiphishing protection, password management and more; “Backup” supports both local and cloud backups (25GB included); “Performance” includes defrag, file cleanup and startup management; and “More Norton” just displays a “coming soon” message right now. But that’s betas for you.

Most of these functions offer real depth. Click “Scan”, say, and you’ll see options to run a quick scan, full scan, custom scan or custom task, use Norton Power Eraser, maybe Norton Insight, or generate a diagnostic report to share with someone else.