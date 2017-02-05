Norton Family 4.1.0.30 for Android
5 February 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 3.0
|Date:
|05-02-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Norton Mobile
|Operating Systems:
|Android
|File Size:
|6.60 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Norton Family Premier (free 30-day trial)
• Keeps you in the know about which websites kids visit and helps avoid unsuitable content
• Helps you manage the time your kids spend on their Android devices
• Sends you an email when kids attempt to visit a blocked site
• Keeps you in the loop about where your kids are by letting you map the location of their Android device.*
• Lets you easily stay in the loop about your kids’ online activities from your Android™ mobile device, and adjust settings while you’re on the go
• Shows which apps your kids have downloaded and lets you choose which apps they can use, including YouTube and Facebook.
• Lets you keep an eye on your kids’ SMS text conversations, including what’s said and who they can text.*
• Shows you a 90-day history of what your kids do on their Android devices, allowing you to clearly spot trends and emerging habits.
• Gives you the option to receive detailed reports of what your kids are doing online, right in your inbox.
*Text message and location supervision not available for all countries.
What’s New
– New Custom Norton Browser helps you monitor your child’s online activity and prevents your child from using incognito mode.
– Minor code enhancements and bug fixes.
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers