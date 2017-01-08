NoBot 1.0.3.2

img3File.png

A free spyware remover

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

8 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 08-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NoBot

NoBot is a tiny free tool which aims to detect and remove “the latest spyware and malware threats”.

The interface is basic and poorly thought out. You start on the Home tab, for instance, with some basic stats and a “Check for updates” button, but to actually launch a scan you must click the Scan tab, then the Scan button.

The program seems to use VirusTotal to check running processes for threats. That’s a reasonable idea, but it also makes for terrible performance (it checked 11 files and 57 Registry items in the first 60 seconds of our initial scan).

A Settings dialog allows turning off VirusTotal analysis, if you prefer. It also indicates a couple of other indicators the program is using: “check file digital signature” and “detect suspicious file paths”.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Ryzen be the chip that pushes AMD ahead of Intel?

    • No (44%)
    • Yes (56%)

    Total Voters: 9

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel