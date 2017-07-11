Nineteen researchers get CAROLINE, Irish Research Council funding

The Irish Research Council announced 19 recipients of funding from the CAROLINE fellowship research programme, which is co-funded Horizon 2020 Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions. The council plans to award 31 additional researchers with funding, increasing the total number of recipients to 50.

In order to receive the funding, participants must be conducting research relevant to the themes of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for shared economic prosperity, social development, and environmental protection.

Collaborative Research Fellowships for Responsive and Innovative Europe (CAROLINE) is a funding programme that provides experienced researchers who are employed by a higher education institution, with the opportunity to conduct research and gain exposure across multiple disciplines. The Irish Research Council and CAROLINE are collaborating to provide recipients with the opportunity to conduct their research while building on career development and expanding research mobility.

Irish Research Council interim director Peter Brown said: “The Council works with a range of societal stakeholders, such as NGOs and IOs, to ensure that the research system contributes to the knowledge and evidence base for civil society. CAROLINE is just one of the Irish Research Council funding programmes open to researchers looking to collaborate with civil society, nationally or internationally.”

Dong Jin Kim was one of the first participants to receive funding for his project entitled: Comparative Studies on the Peace Processes in Northern Ireland and Korea: Toward Strategic Peacebuilding. His research is to be carried out at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) in partnership with Corrymeela, United Kingdom.

The application deadline for the second party of recipients is set to be 12 October 2017.

TechCentral Reporters