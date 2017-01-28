Nike+ Training Club

Your very own Nike-approved personal trainer in the palm of your hand

28 January 2017 | 0

Android
iPhone

Nathan Irvine

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 28-01-2017
Award: Recommended
License: Freeware
Developer: Nike

Nike taps into its stable of professional athletes and trainers to deliver an app that is sure to whip you into shape. Nike+ Training Club is packed with over 100 workouts to try out. Each one comes with a visual guide so you can be sure that your form is on point and audio instructions from the trainers to keep you motivated.

Although many apps promise to cater to your specific needs, Nike+ Training Club does actually tap into your specific needs and adapts accordingly. Say you miss a day of exercising because you’re ill or travelling, the in-built personalised planner will calculate the extra effort you need to put in over the coming days and weeks to catch-up. And if a routine is too easy or hard, the app will adjust and tell you what to do to stay on course for your goals.

The NTC app embraces the social media and selfie culture, which in turn provides the motivation you might need to get on with your exercises.

The ‘club’ element plunges you into a like-minded community where you can post workouts, connect with others and generally try to outdo each other. The NTC app embraces the social media and selfie culture, which in turn provides the motivation you might need to get on with your exercises.

What’s best about NTC is that the more you manually input activities like sports or trips to the gym, the better it becomes at balancing your fitness regime on a weekly and daily basis.

What’s New in Version 5.3.1

Bug fixes and enhancements

