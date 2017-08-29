NHS selects Innovation Zed connected pen for test bed study

Real time patient data will be used in diabetes management Print Print Trade

NovaUCD-based Innovation Zed has begun working with the NHS in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw, England.

The collaboration sees Innovation Zed’s insulin pen accessory used with 300 diabetes patients as part of a national programme exploring new models of care.

InsulCheck Connect, a snap-on accessory for disposable insulin pen users, automatically collects and records real time pen usage and behaviour data. The expectation is that the data will enable patients and medical professionals to improve the management of the condition and generate better health outcomes.

The device is being offered to diabetic patients at the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield as part of a programme designed to better support them to manage their condition. It is hoped the programme will involve up to 300 diabetes patients in total.

John Hughes, CEO and co-founder, Innovation Zed, said: “Our research with insulin pen users highlights that, as with other conditions, injection compliance is significantly below what is prescribed. We firmly believe that this work will demonstrate that our insulin pen accessory can greatly improve injection compliance and generate better health outcomes for people with diabetes.”

InsulCheck Connect is the second in a family of connected products from Innovation Zed. It builds on the company’s popular InsulCheck Classic accessory and is the direct result of an intensive four-year research and development project in University College Dublin, Sweden and Taiwan.

TechCentral Reporters