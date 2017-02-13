Nginx powers expansion plans with Cork EMEA base

San Francisco-based enterprise software company Nginx is to create 100 jobs over three years at a new headquarters for Europe, Middle East and Asia in Cork. The move, which will double the company’s workforce, is supported by the government through the IDA.

The new jobs will be in the areas of sales, marketing, finance, business development, software architecture, engineering, and research and development.

The EMEA headquarters will support existing and new customers in high growth areas, including the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and across the Nordics.

“With consumer expectations at an all-time high, organisations of all sizes are turning to Nginx to deliver their applications and websites with performance, reliability, security, and scale across cloud and hybrid environments,” said Nginx CEO Gus Robertson.

“By launching our EMEA headquarters in Cork we’ll be able to better serve our customers throughout the region, empowering them to deliver the best possible Web experience to their end users.

“Beyond this geographical fit, Cork is strongly aligned in culture and attitude with the values carried over from our global headquarters in San Francisco, and we look forward to bringing in the best and brightest talent in the area.”

Nginx’s clients include Airbnb, Box, Instagram, Netflix, Pinterest and SoundCloud.

TechCentral Reporters