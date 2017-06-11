Next Lock Screen 3.11.5

Next Lock Screen, a Microsoft Garage project, is an Android lock screen “built for busy professionals” (according to the developers).

Once running you’re able to see and scroll through your calendar, as well as viewing missed calls and text messages, Facebook Messenger/ WhatsApp/ WeChat notifications, and even the weather, without unlocking your phone.

In theory you can also just swipe to join a conference call, with the app automatically locating and entering your pin number/ meeting ID. But this only works if Next detects the invites, they contain a phone number and the pin number/ ID, and they’re from a supported service (GoToMeeting or Lync), so don’t expect too much: just try it and see.

Next’s Lock Screen has a Launcher area which you can populate with your preferred apps. These are presented in three location-based contexts: “At Home”, “On the Go”, “At Work”. Once you’ve told Next you’re at home or work it remembers those locations and only displays related apps.

There’s also an option to customise Next Lock Screen with your own custom image. You’re able to have one picture displayed all the time (from local photos, images, or various cloud storage providers), or Next can display a separate image for its “At Home”, “On the Go”, or “At Work” modes.