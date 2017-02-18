Newsprompt 19.9.5 for Chrome

Newsprompt is a free Chrome extension which displays the latest news from across the world, every time you open your new tab page.

The add-on scans 1,000+ top websites covering broad and niche categories, uses smart algorithms to remove any duplicates, and presents you with the results: a picture, headline, source and date per story.

Just skimming through the recent results will get you up-to-date in seconds. Click anything interesting and the source article opens in new tab.

A sidebar has more specific links, covering trending stories (Highly Read, Highly Shared, Recommended) and specific topic areas (World, US News, Business, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Science, Health).

And when you’ve finished browsing, there’s also a general Yahoo!-powered search box to find your next page.