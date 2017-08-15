New website gives fresh view of Census 2016 data

Project aims to make geographical and statistical information more accessible Print Print Life

Geographic information services provider Esri Ireland, Ordnance Survey Ireland (OSi) and the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have launched a new website that visualises statistical information gathered during the 2016 census.

Census2016.geohive.ie is based Esri’s ArcGIS open data digital mapping platform and uses CSO statistics, to give users the ability manipulate, filter, and combine multiple layers of data to create maps which can be saved and embedded in other applications.

Data can be visualised in map form across 31 administrative counties, 95 municipal districts, 3,409 electoral divisions and 18,641 small areas.

Eamonn Doyle, CTO, Esri Ireland, explained: “This website is a powerful tool that provides public sector decision-makers and civil society groups with access to comprehensive data about population demographics in Ireland. As well as this, as this site is open to the public it will enable people who have taken the time to fill in their census forms to explore the results, and learn more about their areas and population trends in Ireland on the whole.”

All data on the site is licenced under Creative Commons Attribution version 4.0 CC-BY in line with open data best practice.

Esri’s ArcGIS platform has 4,270 implementations world wide, serving almost 75,000 data sets.

TechCentral Reporters