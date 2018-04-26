New Relic opens new Dublin office

Facility expected to house team of 300 Print Print Trade

New Relic, a provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, has opened a new European headquarters in Dublin’s Golden Lane.

The new space is expected to provide the local Ireland team the space to grow from 100 to 300, as well as provide facilities for hosting customers, meetups, and connecting with the local community.

The company is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Dublin has provided a vibrant home to our EMEA team since 2014 when we established our original European headquarters in the city,” said Mark Sachleben, CFO, New Relic.

“As many leading companies in Europe have accelerated the adoption of cloud and digital transformation, we’re excited about the opportunity to help these organizations get real-time performance insights to innovate faster.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “The European headquarters in Dublin is an important location for New Relic as it both serves and grows its customer base in Europe. Ireland is home to many established and high-growth companies. International companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce in the region.”

In addition to growing its team in Ireland, New Relic has opened offices in London, Munich, and Zurich, and operated a development centre in Barcelona.

TechCentral Reporters