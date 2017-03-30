New online passport renewal service launched

Ireland one of the first countries to offer fully online renewal service Print Print Life

Ireland is one of the first countries to offer a fully online passport application service as part of a significant digital transformation and reform programme.

Supported by management and technology consultants BearingPoint, the programme aims to deliver a more efficient service with an increased emphasis on fraud detection and prevention measures.

The Irish Passport Service issued almost 750,000 passports in 2016, an 8% increase on 2015 and a nearly 15% increase over the past decade. Already in 2017 there has been a sharp increase in applications – some of which is attributed to the impacts of Brexit.

Gillian O’Sullivan, partner, BearingPoint, said: “Putting the citizen first is at the heart of the Passport Service’s Reform Programme and was central to the design of the new Online Renewal Service. Coupling the online service with improved processes and technologies in the back-office is allowing the Passport Service and citizens to fully realise the benefits of digital transformation.”

“It is expected that these applications will be faster to process and offer greater convenience and more predictable turnaround times; all delivered through a secure service for citizens, wherever they are in the world.”

Attending today’s official announcement, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade, Charlie Flanagan said: “[This] announcement represents a very significant innovation in customer service, improving the delivery of passports to Irish citizens using cutting edge technology and software. The new online service is fast, convenient and secure and constitutes a significant advance in terms of the service we offer to Irish citizens.”

TechCentral Reporters

More Articles ← Previous

