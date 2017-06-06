New iMac Pro has 18-core Xeon chips, Radeon Pro graphics, and a sky-high price tag

December release for desktop with a $5,000 price point

The iMac has gone from a candy-coloured entry-level machine to one of the most powerful all-in-ones money can buy, but it’s never quite been the best machine for professionals. But with a new model unveiled at WWDC on Monday that’s all about to change.

Dubbed the iMac Pro, the new model isn’t just a better version of the 27″ model, it’s both the most powerful Mac ever made and one of the most expensive.

The new machine is dressed in a new sleek space-gray aluminum enclosure with a Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad 2, and Magic Mouse 2 to match. It comes with the same 5K screen as the regular 2017 iMac, but inside, it’s been radically redesigned.

An all-new thermal design features a dual centrifugal fan system, which allows the machine to deliver up to 80% more cooling capacity than other models while still letting it operate just as quietly.

Inside, you’ll get Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, a Radeon Pro Vega GPU with up to 11 teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and high-quality VR. The iMac Pro also supports up to 4Tb of SSD, up to 128Gb of ECC memory, and 10Gb/s Ethernet. You’ll also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports so you can connect two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays (44 million pixels for those keeping score) at the same time.

All that power, however, comes at a pretty steep price. The new iMac Pro is available in a single configuration for a whopping $5,000. It will ship in December 2017.

IDG News Service