NetworkTrafficView 2.05 (32-bit)

largeImg.png

Monitor your network and internet traffic in real time

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

29 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 29-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NirSoft

NetworkTrafficView is a compact portable tool which displays in-depth information on the traffic passing through your specified network adapter.

Just choose the appropriate adapter and you’ll immediately see details on each currently open connection including Ethernet Type (IPv4, IPv6, ARP), IP Protocol (TCP, UDP, ICMP), Source Address, Destination Address, Source Port, Destination Port, Service Name (http, ftp, and so on), Packets Count, Total Packets Size, Total Data Size, Data Speed, Maximum Data Speed, Average Packet Size, First/Last Packet Time, Duration, and process ID/Name (For TCP connections).

Monitoring can be paused and restarted with a click on the toolbar. If the report becomes lengthy then a Find option helps you locate connections to, say, a particular destination IP address. And as per usual with NirSoft tools, it’s possible to export all or selected items to an HTML report for reference later.

Please note, while NetworkTrafficView can use “raw sockets” to capture network traffic without requiring any additional drivers, this doesn’t work on all versions of Windows and has some restrictions. If this doesn’t work for you then you’ll want to install a capture driver, probably WinPcap, which will correctly grab all the necessary the data for you.

Version 2.05:

– Added ‘Save All Items’ (Shift+Ctrl+S).

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel