NetworkConnectLog 1.11

NetworkConnectLog is a tiny tool which repeatedly scans your network, recording the details of every computer and device as it’s connected or disconnected.

The end results can be useful if you’re curious about network usage, or perhaps are just wondering whether anyone else is making illicit use of your wireless network. Check the NetworkConnectLog table occasionally and you’ll see a list of everything that’s connected to or disconnected from your network, including its computer name, workgroup, MAC address, IP address, network adapter manufacturer and connect/ disconnect time.

As usual with NirSoft tools, this data can be saved as an HTML report for easy reference later.

Does it work? NirSoft says that smartphones won’t always respond to ARP requests, and so may be incorrectly displayed as “disconnected”. And we found that the program sometimes failed to recognise that devices had been disconnected, instead showing them as active. But in our tests it always recognised new devices as they were connected to the network, and that alone is enough to make it useful.

Version 1.11:

Updated the internal MAC addresses database.