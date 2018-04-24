Netwatch rebrands following international acquisitions

Carlow-based company expands reach in US, UK markets

Carlow-based security monitoring company Netwatch has announced the establishment of Netwatch Group following its acquisition of US-based National Monitoring Centre and CalAtlantic, and Onwatch Multifire, based in Sussex.

Netwatch Group will meet a growing demand for enhanced risk management and security expertise through its surveillance technologies that deliver warnings direct from a control centre.

David Walsh, CEO, Netwatch Group, said: “There is increased demand for visual monitoring from enterprise customers, driven by the continuing evolution of technology and advances such as AI, deep learning, 5G and IoT.

“We have the proprietary technology, developed by our R&D team in Carlow to meet this demand. We have ambitious growth plans which we will achieve through organic growth and further acquisitions.”

The new company will immediately protect over hundreds of thousands of customers across the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa with a network of six global communications hubs connected by the Cratos, a technology platform developed by the Netwatch research and development team in Carlow.

Walsh added: “The US is a key growth market for us and the combined strengths of NMC and CalAtlantic together with the Netwatch offices in Boston, Chicago and New Jersey provides a very strong platform. This along with the addition of 1,000 resellers in the USA will be transformative for us as we grow our presence in the US market.

“Onwatch Multifire is an important addition bolstering our offering in the UK Onwatch Multifire also specialises in remote video monitoring and will be our UK HQ. It expands our base in a market that holds significant opportunities and will be the focus of renewed attention for us in the future. Having a significant UK presence also insulates us from the impact of Brexit.”

Netwatch Group also announced the appointment of Samir Samhouri, as chairman. Samhouri is an industry veteran who developed Xtralis to be a global leader in safety and security technologies. He will work closely with Walsh in executing the company’s global expansion strategy.

TechCentral Reporters