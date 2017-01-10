NetSpot 1.0.0.334 for Windows

img3File.png

Easy wi-fi discovery and surveying

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

10 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 10-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NetSpot Team

NetSpot is a free tool for discovering local wireless devices and creating colour-coded heatmaps.

Launch the program and it immediately detects all your local wifi devices, displaying their details in a table: SSID, BSSOD, Signal (current/ min/ max/ average), band, level, width, vendor, security, mode, and when it was last seen.

Clicking any column header sorts by that field. For example, clicking “Channel” groups devices by their channel, helping you spot competition and conflicts.

This isn’t just about static figures. NetSpot displays tiny signal graphs within the table, and double-clicking any device shows graphs and tables of its signal over time, along with other interesting details (when and if the channel and security were last changed).

There’s also a separate Survey mode which enables collecting and displaying wifi data on custom maps.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you think Russian intereference decided the 2016 US election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel