NetSetMan 4.3.4

NetSetMan is a straightforward network settings manager that makes it quick and easy to configure your laptop for home, college, and other frequently-visited networks.

The program works by creating profiles for each network you use, up to a maximum of six. These profiles can define your IP address, DNS server, computer name, workgroup, default printer, network drive mappings, host file entries, and more.

Not enough? You can also configure scripts to run whenever you select a particular profile, and these could run programs, stop and start services, tweak Registry settings, do almost anything you like.

And then, when you revisit a network, there’s no longer any need to manually adjust all your settings. Simply choose the appropriate profile and NetSetMan will change everything for you automatically, and in just a few seconds.

This version is free, but for personal, non-commercial use only. If you want to use it at work then you’ll need to purchase the Pro version, which also includes a few extras. You’re able to set up an unlimited number of profiles, and these can additionally include your network domain, proxy settings and browser home page (IE and Firefox).

Version 4.3.4 brings a host of improvements (see full changelog), including:

– NEW: AutoSwitch Condition “User Name” that allows automatically switching

profiles based on the logged on Windows user

– NEW: Export/Import profile groups

– NEW: Possibility to view the passwords of all locally stored WiFi profiles

– Fix: Restore profile and group selection on program start

– Fix: Updating position of Logon Icon if screen resolution changes

– Fix: Updating caption of subprofiles

– Fix: Some Drag&Drop issues in Network Adapter Management

– Minor improvements for NSM WiFi Management

– Importing settings/profiles/groups now automatically creates a backup

– Empty values aren’t written to the settings file anymore to reduce file size

– If a required default certificate isn’t available, it’s automatically installed