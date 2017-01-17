NetSetMan 4.3.2

NetSetMan is a straightforward network settings manager that makes it quick and easy to configure your laptop for home, college, and other frequently-visited networks.

The program works by creating profiles for each network you use, up to a maximum of six. These profiles can define your IP address, DNS server, computer name, workgroup, default printer, network drive mappings, host file entries, and more.

Not enough? You can also configure scripts to run whenever you select a particular profile, and these could run programs, stop and start services, tweak Registry settings, do almost anything you like.

And then, when you revisit a network, there’s no longer any need to manually adjust all your settings. Simply choose the appropriate profile and NetSetMan will change everything for you automatically, and in just a few seconds.

This version is free, but for personal, non-commercial use only. If you want to use it at work then you’ll need to purchase the Pro version, which also includes a few extras. You’re able to set up an unlimited number of profiles, and these can additionally include your network domain, proxy settings and browser home page (IE and Firefox).

Version 4.3.2 brings a host of improvements (see full changelog), including:

– NEW: AutoSwitch option “Disable WiFi when LAN connected, otherwise enable it”

– NEW: AutoSwitch WiFi network condition “Connected/Disconnected”

– Fix: Connection speed for disconnected devices now shown as not available

– Fix: Handling incompatble wireless adapters in NSM WiFi Management

– Fix: AutoSwitch could be executed multiple times causing different problems

– Adding a custom SSID in AutoSwitch now allows selecting stored WiFi profiles

– A lot of fine-tuning for AutoSwitch

– Extended compatibility for new LAN/Adapter feature (VLAN-ID, MTU, etc.)

– Deleting items in lists now possible with DEL key

– After deleting a list item the next item is now automatically selected

– NSM WiFi Management has now its own icon in the task bar

– Improved IP-Edits: Copy/Paste complete IPv4 addresses (CTRL+C/V),

arrow keys navigation, navigating between different IP-Edits