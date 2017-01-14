Netflix for iOS 9.1.0

The Netfllix on-demand TV and movie services has a huge and ever-growing fan-base as it becomes supported by an increasing number of platforms. From computers to console, the subscription service makes it possible to access and view a massive catalogue of TV shows and film whenever you want. This app makes it possible to enjoy the service on your iOS device.

You need to be a Netfliux subscribers to be able to use the service, although a month’s trial is available. Once you are signed into your account, you are able to view your queue of shows you have set up ready to watch and browse through a selection of movies. Of course, it is also possible to use your iPhone to view these videos.

Video on demand on the move is something that will interest a lot of people, and the Netflix app has been very well designed. Performance is impressive even on a 3G connection, and the fact that the app links to your Netflix account means that you can start watching something on your computer and continue from where you left off on your phone.

What’s New in Version 9.1.0

– Download movies and TV episodes to watch on the go

– Bug fixes