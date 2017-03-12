NetCrunch Tools 2.0

A free network troubleshooting toolkit

12 March 2017 | 0

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: AdRem Software

NetCrunch Tools is a handy network troubleshooter which brings together 11 commonly-used tools.

There are old standards, like Ping and Traceroute. Enter an IP address or domain name, click Start and watch as the results are displayed.

If you need to check your entire network, then a Ping Scanner discovers used addresses, while other tools list MAC addresses, available network services, open TCP ports or basic SNMP information.

“Who Is” and “DNS Tools” tell you who owns a domain, and give you various other low-level details (Address record, Mail exchange record, more).

A “Wake On LAN” function allows you to turn on a computer remotely by entering its MAC address (assuming it supports that function), and a “DNS Audit” tries to identify DNS settings errors.

